Year’s first lunar eclipse to be observed Friday night

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The first lunar eclipse of the year will be observed in Pakistan on the night between May 5 and 6.

The eclipse will be visible in Asian countries, and southern and eastern Europe.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 8:14 pm, while it will reach its peak at 10:22 pm and the event will be culminated after midnight at 12:32 am.

The eclipse will last for a total of four hours and 18 minutes.

According to details, the moon will become darker as a result of the earth’s shadow covering it. However, the earth’s shadow will affect only 58% of the moon.