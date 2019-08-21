Yemen rebels shell govt camp near Saudi border

Monitoring Desk

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi rebel group on Tuesday claimed a missile attack on a camp of government forces near border with Saudi Ara-bia.

The pro-Houthi Al-Misirah television, citing a military source, said a volley of Katyusha rockets struck the camp in As-Suh area near the Saudi city of Najran. The broadcaster said injuries were reported in the attack.

There was no comment from the Yemeni army or the Saudi-led coalition on the rebel claim.

Houthi rebels have intensified drone and missile attacks on Saudi and government targets in recent weeks. Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Houthi overran much of the country.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

Reuters adds: Southern separatists seized two Yemeni government military bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday, triggering fresh clashes between nominal allies that have complicated U.N. peace efforts, residents and officials said.

The separatists and government are both part of a Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthi movement. (AA)