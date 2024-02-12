Yemeni Armed Forces target British ship in Gulf of Aden

FP Report

SANAA: A statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful.God Almighty said: {O you who have believed, if you support you, Allah will support you and make your feet firm.} God Almighty has spoken the truth.

A victory for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to aggression and siege until this moment, and within the response to the American-British aggression against our country.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden “RUBYMAR” with a number of appropriate naval missiles. The results of the operation were the following:

-The ship was seriously injured, causing it to stop completely.

-As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden.

During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely.

In Hodeidah, the Yemeni air defenses were able, with the help of God Almighty, to shoot down an American plane (MQ9) with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity.

The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to take more military measures and carry out more qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defense of dear Yemen and in confirmation of the position of support for the Palestinian people.

The operations of the Yemeni armed forces in the Red and Arab Bahrain will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, dear and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation