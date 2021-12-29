Yemeni crisis and global conscious

The Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has warned the world that the recent military escalation in war hit Yemen is among the worst in years and increasingly putting civilians in crosshairs. According to Grundberg, the recent airstrikes on Sanaa have resulted in the loss of civilian lives, damage to noncombatant infrastructure and residential areas. According to reports, the continued offensive and unabated missile attacks on Ma’rib are causing huge civilian casualties, damaging civilian properties and forcing at least 35,000 people to flee from the area. The Special Envoy also raised concerns over continued attacks against Saudi Arabia, which have yielded civilian casualties and destroyed infrastructure. The UN Official was of the view that the targeting of civilians and civilian objects as well as indiscriminate attacks by any group is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and must be stopped immediately. According to Grundberg, he is ready to work with the parties to find immediate solutions, address urgent humanitarian needs, and enable a political process in Yemen.

The 2011 uprising in Yemen was the beginning of the Political anarchy and internal unrest in the poorest nation of the oil-rich Arab region. The Political movement not only ended the authoritarian rule of President Ali Abdul Saleh but also ignited a civil war between the government of Saleh’s successor Abdrubbah Mansour Hadi and Houthis Shia Militia, commonly known as Ansar Allah. The Houthis took advantage of Hadi’s weak government and started a rebellion against the government in September 2014, and took control of the capital within a few months. President Mansour fled to Saudi Arabia and sought help, while Saud Arabia formed a coalition of like minded regional countries and started full scale war against Houthis in March 2015. The United States and other western nations announced provision of logistics, technical support and intelligence sharing to coalition forces, while the US had been providing Air Defense shields to sensitive Saudi installations and population centres. Iran stood beside Houthis militia and provided all possible help including training, weapons, intelligence and strategic guidance to rebel forces in Yemen. The years-long conflict had destroyed the basic infrastructure in the country, caused more than 233,000 deaths, while tens of thousands of innocent civilians including children directly affected from war or indirectly suffered from hunger, malnutrition and diseases.

Whereas millions of people had migrated to neighboring countries or were facing internal displacement. The warring parties agreed on a ceasefire during 2018, but the agreement was not fully implemented by the fighting groups, while an unprecedented upsurge in hostilities has been witnessed during recent days.

In fact, the resource deficient Yemen occupies a vital geo strategic location on the global map, it sits on the strait which connects Red Sea with Gulf of Aden and provides passage to a large chunk of oil shipments across the world. The global and regional players have their vested interest in the region which demands a friendly government in Yemen, therefore a friendly and democratic Yemen is in the making by the global and regional players with the help of their conspiracies. Currently, Yemeni people are begging for life and UN Envoys are requesting the influential for bringing peace in the country, however such hopes are less likely to happen in the days to come.