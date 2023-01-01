Yemeni crisis and Hegemonism

According to the media, recently the French Navy has seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns, and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran heading to Yemen’s Houthi militia. According to the US Central Command, the interdiction was carried out along routes historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully from Iran to Yemen, which led to the seizure of more than 3,000 rifles and 578,000 rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

The Republic of Yemen and the broader Middle East region had been at the center stage of global rivalry over the past several decades, because of unending competition between the major powers along with hegemonic designs of the Jewish state to realize its so-called agenda of the greater Israel. At the same time, the Iranian cleric regime had also precisely financed and supported its proxies in the region, particularly in Iraq, Yemen, Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon, and other nations. So, the entire MENA region faces religious militancy, and political disarray and overall portrays a gloomy picture of the region.

The conflict in Yemen erupted in late 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the Yemeni capital and a larger chunk of Yemen’s landmass while a Saudi-led coalition launched a military offensive against Houthi militia to liberate Yemen and help restored a globally recognized Yemeni government in the country. Unfortunately, the Arab coalition could not liberate Yemen from Houthi occupation but the years-long war resulted in mass displacement, human casualties, hunger, and severe malnutrition in the conflict-hit nation.

Historically, the UN has imposed an arms embargo against Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia in early 2015 to confine the conflict. Previously, US Navy captured a huge cache of weapons and missile parts meant for Yemeni Houthis from Iran, and currently, the French Navy has stopped another shipment of deadly weapons from going into the hands of assassins. Unfortunately, the Iranian cleric regime does not permit its citizens to whisper a single word in its opposition but channels millions of dollars in economic and military support to terrorists in neighboring nations from the Red Sea to the Nile to fuel bloodshed and satisfy its hidden interests. Although, nature created the entire universe for mankind yet some hegemons turned it into hell and squeezed for others.