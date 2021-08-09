Yemeni crisis and role of UNO

UN Secretary General António Guterres appointed a Swedish Diplomat Hans Grundberg as his special envoy for Yemen to replace former Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. The Al-Masirah TV Channel reported the response of Yemeni rebellion group “Ansar Allah” on the latest development. According to TV Channel, the group’s Spokesman said that the appointment of the Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Yemen makes no sense, as well as any peaceful dialogue, until the aggression ends, and the blockade is lifted. According to him, there is no point in any dialogue before the opening of airports and seaports, which is a priority and urgent humanitarian necessity, however, the world is aware of the Houthis’ intentions behind the demand of lifting of the blockade.

After six years of armed conflict and imposition of international embargo to disrupt the Iranian arms supply to Houthis militia, Yemen has become a center of the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. The United Nations had been engaged in Yemen’s conflict since the emergence of the issue during 2011. After escalation in the dispute, the UN Security Council had passed several resolutions calling for a pause in the armed conflict between the adversaries, but these calls did not work on both belligerents. The UN Secretary General appointed his special Envoys to facilitate the mediation process, however involvement of the regional and international great powers had further complicated the Yemeni dispute. Although, UN’s efforts for resolution of the issue remained failed but UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) remained engaged in provision of international humanitarian aid and medical supply to the destitute Yemeni people over the past years.

In fact, history has proved that this world body had lost its effectiveness in the issues having direct involvement or interests of the great powers holding veto status within the International body. These Countries had used the forum for their interests against the weak nations and always obstructed the UN’s work when their interests demanded so. After six years of war, Yemeni men and women had witnessed indescribable miseries and there is a dire need that the UN take a leading role and work to end the crisis through a fair and impartial negotiated political settlement in the country.