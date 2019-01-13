Yemeni military intelligence chief dies of wounds

ADEN (AA): Head of the Yemeni Military Intelligence, Major General Mohammed Saleh Tammah, on Sunday succumbed to wounds he sustained in a Houthi drone attack, according to local medical sources.



Tammah died in hospital in the coastal city of Aden after failing to transfer him for medical treatment abroad, the sources said.



On Thursday, four Yemeni soldiers were killed and 10 others – including top officers – injured in a drone attack that targeted a military parade in the southern Lahij province.



Tammah and Fadl Hassan, commander of the army’s fourth military zone, were among those injured in the attack, which occurred at Lahij’s Anad Airbase.



Yemeni Army Chief-of-Staff Abdullah al-Nakhei, his deputy and Lahij Governor Ahmad at-Turki were also “slightly injured” in Thursday’s attack.



Spokesmen for the Houthi rebel group, which has controlled capital Sanaa since 2014, later claimed responsibility for the attack.



Lahij’s Al-Anad Airbase is currently manned by Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and several of its Arab allies — including the UAE — have waged a massive military campaign against the Houthis, who had overrun much of Yemen one year earlier.



