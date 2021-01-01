Yemeni PM blames ‘Iranian experts’ of deadly airport blasts

ADEN (AA): Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed on Thursday accused “Iranian experts” of Wednesday’s deadly explosions in Yemen’s Aden airport, local media reported.

The newly formed government members, who arrived in the temporary capital Aden on Wednesday, held its first meeting, official SABA News Agency reported.

“Preliminary results of the investigation into the blast in Aden Airport show that Houthi militants were behind the attack,” Saeed said following the meeting.

Referring to the military and intelligence information, Saeed said that some Iranian experts were involved in the attack which was carried out with guided missiles.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi gave an order on Wednesday to establish an investigation committee headed by the Interior Minister Ibrahim Haydan regarding the attack.

The committee held its first meeting on Thursday.

At least 26 people were killed, while more than 100 others injured in three explosions that rocked the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Wednesday soon after the newly formed government members arrived in the temporary capital.

Yemen’s Interior Ministry and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed Southern Transition Council (STC) blamed Iran-backed Houthis for the attack.

Houthis have denied involvement in the attack.