‘Yemeni Village’ food in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

If you’re someone who loves exploring new cuisines, it’s time to experience authentic Yemeni food at Yemeni Village. From the moment you step inside, the restaurant immerses you in a vibrant Yemeni atmosphere.

Some of the standout dishes include shrimp maghash, mugalgal, lamb liver, mutabaq, beef and chicken fahsa (slow-cooked meat stew), mandi (fragrant spiced rice with tender meat or chicken).

For appetizers, you may try their sambusa, filled with minced meat and white cheese, freshly fried with a delicate, soft pastry. You will also enjoy their lentil and wheat soup, both rich and comforting.

You will love their shrimp maghash and mugalgal, the shrimp and meat are incredibly tender, and the seasoning is perfectly balanced. Every dish is cooked to perfection; not overly oily, yet rich in taste.

Each dish is served in a special traditional stone pot, a cylindrical vessel made of stone designed to retain heat, ensuring the food stays warm throughout your meal. This type of cookware is widely used in homes across Jazan, adding an authentic touch to the experience.

Despite the restaurant usually being full, the service is surprisingly fast. The staff are attentive and efficient.

Prices are very affordable, making it a great option for families and groups looking to enjoy traditional Yemeni cuisine without overspending.

A complimentary serving of melawah bread is provided with the meal. It is a large, layered Yemeni bread available in both white and whole-grain flour, resembling a giant burrata-style flatbread.

For dessert, you may try their marsa, a traditional banana-based dish similar to masoub. It’s made with mashed ripe bananas, ghee, honey and cream, sprinkled with black seeds, best enjoyed with a cup of Adani tea or Saudi coffee.

The restaurant spans three spacious floors, with dedicated family spaces and a rooftop area where you can enjoy traditional Yemeni hookah in an inviting and culturally rich setting.

The restaurant provides a cosy, traditional ambience, featuring clay pots, wooden windows and clay lanterns hanging from the ceiling.

The waitstaff, dressed in traditional Yemeni attire, complements the cultural experience. For more details, visit @yemenivillage on Instagram.

Courtesy: arabnews