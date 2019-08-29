Yemen’s government forces take over Aden

Monitoring Desk

ADEN: Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani on Wednesday affirmed via Twitter that the “national army forces entered Aden airport and took full control of the main districts in the province.”

The new developments came hours after government forces seized control of the Abyan province from the Sout-hern Transitional Council (STC) forces.

“Large forces from the army arrived in Aden city from Abyan and Shabwa provinces after liberating the two cities from the STC forces,” a local source said earlier.

This came following fierce battles the government forces launched against the UAE-backed STC forces that demand the separation of the southern part of the country.

Also, presidential protection brigades of the Yemeni government took control of the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden and fully secured its surroundings, an official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media outlets.

Earlier this month, southern separatists captured all government buildings in Aden after clashes with government forces. Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s basic infrastructure, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”. (AA)