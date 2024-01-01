Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch at Israel

DUBAI (Agencies): Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday said it fired a “ballistic missile” at central Israel, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a “projectile.”

The Iran-backed militia, which has targeted Israel as well as key maritime routes over the Gaza war, last week fired two missiles that caused damage and more than a dozen injuries in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday the Houthis said in a statement that they had targeted a military site “of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile,” using the Arabic name for Jaffa, part of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military earlier said it had intercepted “a projectile that was launched from Yemen,” after air raid sirens sounded in the center and south of Israel.

It said the projectile “was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.”

Israel’s emergency medical service reported no injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned the Houthis over their increasing attacks.

“I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Houthis, because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force,” Netanyahu told lawmakers, “even if it takes time.”

The Houthi militia has launched dozens of strikes targeting Israel in support of their Palestinian allies Hamas since their October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Yemeni militia has also targeted shipping around the Red Sea, placing a chokehold on one of the world’s most vital shipping routes.