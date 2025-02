Sanaa (Reuters): Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, who control most of western Yemen including the capital, are ready to launch attacks on Israel if it resumes attacks on Gaza and does not commit to the ceasefire deal, the group’s leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

The Houthis had attacked Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea, disturbing global shipping lanes, in what they said were acts of solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians during Israel’s war with Hamas.