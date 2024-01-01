Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets

DUBAI (Reuters): Yemen’s Houthis targeted military posts deep in Israel with three winged ‘Quds 5’ rockets, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

There was no announcement from the Israeli military about rocket fire from Yemen on Wednesday.

The Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The group said the continuous support to Israel from the United States and the United Kingdom will put their interests “under fire.”

“We will not hesitate in broadening our military operations against the Israeli enemy and who is behind it until the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon ends,” Saree added.