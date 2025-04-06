Yemen’s Houthis say US airstrikes kill 6, injure 32

(AA): At least six people were killed and 32 injured Sunday in US airstrikes on Yemen’s capital and Saada Governorate, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported.

The US carried out airstrikes on a house in the Shaab al-Hafa neighborhood in Shuaub district of Sanaa, killing four people, including two women, and injuring 23 others, including 11 women and children, it said.

In Saada Governorate, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said two civilians were killed and nine others injured in US airstrikes targeting a solar panel shop and a home in the Hafsayn area.

The Houthi group also announced that US warplanes conducted nine airstrikes on Kamaran Island located off the coast of Al Hudaydah Governorate in western Yemen, though no details on casualties or damage were provided.

The US has not released any statements on the incidents.

At least 76 civilians have been killed and 182 injured in US airstrikes across Yemen since March 15, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he ordered “decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis and later threatened to “completely annihilate” them.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 50,600 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas but resumed them after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.

