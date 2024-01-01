Yemen’s Houthis say US strikes ‘will not pass without response’

DUBAI (AFP): Yemen’s Houthi militia vowed to retaliate on Thursday after the United States conducted multiple strikes with heavy B-2 bombers on weapons storage facilities in areas controlled by the Iran-backed group.

“We confirm that the American aggression will not pass without a response,” said a statement from the Iran-backed Houthis’ political bureau.

In Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Israel’s main ally the US conducted multiple B-2 bomber strikes on weapon storage facilities, according to the US military and defense department.

“US forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The B-2 is a stealth aircraft capable of flying non-stop from the US, with a payload of 40,000 pounds of bombs, the US Air Force says on its website. That is a far heavier weapons load than on most other modern warplanes.