Yemen’s Houthis threaten new attacks if Gazans displaced

Sanaa (AFP): Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Thursday threatened to launch new attacks if the United States and Israel go ahead with plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

“We will take action by firing missiles and drones and launching maritime attacks if the United States and Israel implement their plan to displace” Palestinians from Gaza, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthis said in a televised speech.

US President Donald Trump’s plan to move Gaza’s inhabitants and redevelop the territory has been widely condemned in the Arab world.

The Houthis have launched scores of attacks on Israeli targets and Red Sea shipping during the Israel-Hamas war.

“I call on the armed forces to be ready to take military action in the event that the criminal Trump carries out his threat,” Houthi said on Al-Masirah TV station.