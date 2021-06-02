Yitzhak Herzog elected as 11th President of Israel

JERUSALEM (Sputnik): From 2003 to 2018, Herzog served as a member of the Knesset and held several ministerial positions during that period, including the post of Welfare and Social Services Minister.

Yitzhak Herzog has been elected as Israel’s 11th President, the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.

Herzog won 87 out of 120 votes, comfortably passing the required 61 votes from Knesset members. He will replace the current President, Reuven Rivlin, after 10 July.

Rivlin has served as Israel’s president for seven years. The position is largely symbolic in Israel, with all major decisions concerning domestic and foreign policy made by the prime minister.