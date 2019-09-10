Youm-e-Ashur being observed across Pakistan today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur is being observed with traditional religious solemnity to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and his companions at Karbala in 61AH some 14 centuries ago, on Tuesday (today).

This day is observed on 10th of Muharram every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions at Karbala to uphold the truth.

Taziya, Alam and Zuljanah processions would be taken out in all major cities and towns across the country. On the day, religious clerics and scholars would shed light over the historical, social and religious aspects of supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Security has been put on high alert on the routes of Muharram processions to avoid any untoward incident. The procession routes are being monitored by cameras installed at hidden places. Heavy contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Water and milk stands for the mourners have been placed at various points on the route of the processions.

Police have been deployed in all sensitive areas and all roads leading to the imam bargahs have been blocked by police and anyone wants to join the mourners is strictly checked.

Pillion riding has banned pillion riding in Lahore on 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. Pillion riding has also been banned in Quetta. Mobile telephone service would also remain suspended in all major cities on the routes of 10th Muharram processions to keep law and order situation under control.

In Lahore, the main Zuljanah procession emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate late on Monday night amidst strict security arrangements and began its day-long journey on its route.

Accompanied by hundreds of mourners, the Zuljanah procession which after passing through its traditional route, including Sunehri Masjid, Pani Wala Talab and Bhatti Chowk, will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Tuesday evening where Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in which noted ‘Zakerin’ will shed light on the importance of the sacrifice of grandson of Prophet (PBUH) and his companions.

In Karachi, the main procession has been taken out from Nishtar Park. It will pass through traditional routes including MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk and Tibat Centre. The procession will conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in the evening today.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession started from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain. After passing through Trunk Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila and Jamia Masjid Road, it will culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In Peshawar, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Hussaini Alamdaar Road and it will conclude at Punjabi Imambargah.

In Quetta, the main procession will be been taken out from Alamdaar Road. After passing through its traditional routes it will culminate at the same point by evening today.

The Day of Ashura which was regarded as the “Day of struggle by right forces against wrong” is commemorated as a day of mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), along with 72 of his companions including friends and family members, were martyred at the hand of Yazid’s troops at the battle of Karbala in Iraq in 61 AH (680 AD) after Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) rejected to make allegiance for Yazid despotic rule.