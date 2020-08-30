Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Ashura, the tenth of Moharram, was observed across the country on Sunday with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his devoted companions in Karbala

Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in all cities and towns. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were also held across the country.

Thousands of mourners, including ladies and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions for ceremonial mourning that involves the ritualistic Matam , self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the violent martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. A number of devotees carrying Tazias and Alams were reciting soul-stirring elegies and hymns, dedicated to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family. Zuljinnah was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Law enforcement agencies, including Police, Rangers, FC and others provided foolproof security to mourners.

Mobile phone services were completely suspended as a security measure. The routes of procession were protected with barbed wire, panels, and barriers besides ensuring compliance of government guidelines regarding Covid-19 (SOPs). Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Standard Operating Procedures had also been issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.

Sabeels of water, milk and tea were set up along the route of the processions. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points. Courtesy: DunyaTV

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy Karbala battle, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mourners held Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis at Imambargah Qadeemi.