Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, was observed across the country on Tuesday, with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

In Rawalpindi, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession was taken out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain which culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi while passing through the designated routes.

Besides, different processions emerged from various parts of the city and merged into the main procession.

Main points of Rawalpindi from where processions were taken out include Imam Bargah Teli Mohalla, Imam Bargah Hifazat Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, Imam Bargah Darbar Sakhi Shah Chann Chiragh and Yadgar e Hussain Satelite Town.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Over six thousand security officials have been deployed to ensure security.

In Lahore, the main mourning procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate, which after passing through its traditional route will culminate at Karbala Gaamay Shah this evening, where Shaam-e-Ghareeban will be held.

Overall 170 processions and 130 majalis have been arranged in Multan district. The main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Heera Haidri in the morning which will reach Ghanta Ghar in the evening after passing its traditional route.

In Peshawar, the main Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Qissa Khwani Bazaar this afternoon. Eleven other processions were also taken out from different Imam Bargahs which joined the main procession.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were also taken out in Kohat, Khyber, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after Majalis in the morning.

After passing through its traditional route, the procession will conclude at Imam Bargah-e-Hussainan Iraniaan Kharadar in the evening.

Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani visited the central control room, established to monitor the processions.

In Quetta, the main mourning procession of Alam, Tazia and Zuljanah was taken out from Nichari Imambargah at Alamdar Road this morning, which will culminate at the same place in the evening after passing through its traditional routes.

In Gilgit, Ashura procession was brought out from Markazi Imamia Masjid this morning which will culminate at same place in the evening.

In Muzaffarabad, the main Taazia, Alam and Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Pir EIam Shah Bukhari.

Elaborated Security measures have been put in place across the country to ensure secure and smooth movement of processions and holding of Majalis.