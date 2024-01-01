Youm-e-Ashur observed with solemnity nationwide

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, was observed today [Wednesday] across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions of Tazia and Alam in all small and big cities of the country are heading towards their culmination stage.

Ulema and Zakireen on the occasion addressing participants of processions highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during mourning processions.