Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed with religious reverence and solemnity across Pakistan and around the world today to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the other martyrs of Karbala.

Processions featuring symbolic representations of the Alam (standard), Zuljanah (Imam Hussain’s horse), and Tazias are being taken out in cities and towns nationwide. Majalis (gatherings of mourning) are also being held where scholars and Zakireen are highlighting the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

Religious scholars are shedding light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the various aspects of the tragedy of Karbala. Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure peace during the processions and gatherings.

In Lahore, the central Ashura procession commenced from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate and is proceeding along its traditional route. The procession will conclude after Maghrib prayers at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The federal and provincial governments have put in place foolproof security measures on the occasion of Ashura. Security has been heightened in sensitive cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. According to authorities, all commercial centers and shops along the procession routes have been closed, and traffic is being diverted through alternative routes to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Police officials report that stringent security checks are in place, including a three-layered security cordon, and the processions are being closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

Strict security arrangements are also in effect throughout Sindh, including Karachi. In some areas, mobile phone services remain partially suspended as a precautionary measure. Additionally, Sabeels (stalls offering water and milk) have been set up at various locations for mourners.