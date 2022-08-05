Youm-e-Istehsaal and Kashmir cause

Pakistan has called on India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, along with other measures that had been taken by the Modi regime to undermine the status of an internationally recognized dispute of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to alter the demographic structure of the valley. According to Pakistan Foreign Office, the current situation has been particularly aggravated since India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, accompanied by the inhumane siege, curfews, physical lockdowns, and communication blackouts enforced by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces. The Spokesman Asim Iftikhar categorically said that India not only has reneged on its obligations and commitments of its leadership to abide by the UNSC resolutions regarding plebiscite in IIOJK but also let loose a reign of terror and suppression, gross and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, in an attempt to perpetuate its illegal and forcible occupation of the IIOJK.

The fascist Modi regime had turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison in a bid to strengthen its vicious grip over the valley and materialize its nefarious designs against Kashmiri Muslims. In fact, the BJP extremists and followers of Chanakya had been planning over the past decades, to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian Constitution and create conditions to turn away the legal and administrative dynamics of the Kashmir dispute, but no government in the past dared to implement this plan due to potential reaction of Kashmiri people and global community. However, the Modi-led BJP rogue government in a blatant move on August 5, 2019, not only abused the resolutions of the UN Security Council on the Kashmir dispute but also trashed international law and global diplomatic norms by revoking Article 370 and Act 35A of the Indian Constitution. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory under the Indian constitution and need to be settled under the UN resolutions.

Modi regime not only betrayed the undertaking of India’s founding fathers on the Kashmir issue but also infringed the philosophy of Hinduism through its actions. BJP Hawks undertook a series of arbitrary legal and administrative steps including land confiscation, the influx of non-Kashmiris, the creation of alien settlements, and the issuance of millions of illegal domicile certificates for demographic engineering in order to turn the Kashmiri Muslim majority into a minority in their own land. Modi’s government imposed a curfew in the valley and blocked communication and internet services to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for their just and inalienable right to self-determination.

However, the Kashmiri people did not surrender in front of Indian coercion, and intimidation and faced the inhumane atrocities with courage over the past 1095 days. The government and people of Pakistan firmly stood beside their Kashmiri brothers and sisters during this difficult time and the global community also raised its voice in the support of the Kashmiri people.

The government of Pakistan vehemently condemned the illegal actions of the Indian government and raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, OIC, and other global forums. In fact, Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and the Kashmir cause is a part of the faith of the Pakistani people, who had always supported their Kashmiri brethren in the past and are ready to stand by them forever.