Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Youm-e-Tashakur was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday to highlight mega relief initiatives of the federal government.

In this connection, addressing a public gathering in Peshawar, the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said foreign investors are coming to the country in a large scale due to the efforts of SIFC.

He said record increase in remittances is proof of the trust of people in government’s reforms initiatives.

The Minister said inflation rate has decreased from thirty-eight percent to unbelievable single digit in one year.

Amir Muqam said youth are being provided opportunities to excel under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program.

The Minister said revised agreements with Independent Power Producers have yielded substantial savings of approximately four thousand billion rupees.