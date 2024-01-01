‘Young cricketers lack physical fitness, game awareness’: Malik

LAHORE (APP): Former Pakistan captain, all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that he will impart vital knowledge on physical fitness, game awareness and professionalism to the budding cricketers so that they can improve their skills to meet challenges of international cricket.

Addressing a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, he expressed his excitement in accepting the role of mentor of Stallions – one of the five team to feature in Champions One Day Cup 2024 -, adding that he is big supporter of the idea of the Champions Cup format, which unites the best talents from domestic cricket in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment.

Shoaib Malik is first of five mentors to unveil his team while other four Misbahul Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis are yet to pick a team in the Champions Cup. The Champions One Day Cup is scheduled to start from September 12 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

He explained that from U19 to national team players will be part of the 35 players pool of a team, adding that the captain will be picked from amongst the most-promising players to lead the team in future.

“I find this opportunity to return something to the country by mentoring the young, raw cricketing talent and enabling them to achieve what I have achieved over the year by representing my country,” he said.

To a question, he said, “One makes a name for oneself through extraordinary performance and he was able to make a name for himself through dedication and hard work.”

To a query, he clarified that he has not announced retirement in T20 cricket yet, adding that he was not interested in representing Pakistan in T20s. He further said he will play domestic T20 cricket and some selected franchise leagues till he decides to hang up the gloves.

Shoaib Malik said that his role as a mentor will go beyond mere instructions from the dugout, adding that he may take the field along his wards in the select matches to share first-hand knowledge and skills to the budding cricketers. “My on-field presence will enable the young cricketers to refine their skills and elevate their game, ultimately supporting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket,” Malik added.

About the benefits of Champions Cup to the Pakistan cricketers, he said “In cricket, as in any field, the learning process never truly ends, but it can certainly be accelerated. With this in mind, I am optimistic that the Champions Cup, guided by our experienced mentors, skilled coaching staff, and live broadcasts, will significantly strengthen our domestic cricket structure. This, in turn, will cultivate more skilled and talented players, ready to take on the global stage.”

On progression as a player, he said, “Of course, such progress won’t happen overnight, but with patience and persistence, we can achieve our shared goals. I eagerly anticipate the support of our dedicated fans and the media throughout the Champions Cup. Together, we can develop new champions who will bring glory not just to the team, but to our region and our country.”

Shoaib Malik is one of the greatest all-rounders the country has produced over the years. He has represented the country in the 2007 and 2019 50-over ICC Men’s World Cups, featured in six ICC T20I World Cups, including captaining the side in the 2007 event, and, six Champions Trophy tournaments; is 33rd on the list of ODI players with 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches; holds the record for one of the longest international careers, spanning nearly 20 years; to date has appeared in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is in which he has scored 11,867 runs and taken 218 wickets; is considered as one of the most sought after cricketers in franchise cricket. Shoaib Malik (13360) is the second highest run-getter in T20 cricket in the world after Chris Gayle of West Indies (14475).