Young doctors out on roads for acceptance of demands

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Young doctors from teaching hospitals across Punjab took to the streets on Tuesday to press for the acceptance of their demands.

In Lahore, protesting doctors blocked Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Mall Road and Canal Road, demanding that medication shortages in hospitals be addressed, looting under the guise of revamping be stopped, hospitals be audited, ad-hoc doctors be regularised and unwarranted restrictions on contract renewals be lifted immediately.

Young doctors demanded the permanent hiring of medics, an increase in doctors’ salaries, the implementation of health professional allowances as per the orders of the Supreme Court and an immediate halt to unjustified transfers and postings.

The protesters demanded that the appointments of young doctors as house officers be made in accordance with the 2003 policy, while health department dispensaries be converted to doctors’ dispensaries to enhance efficiency.

They further demanded that doctors’ seats in dispensaries be immediately restored and those who have been dismissed from employment be reinstated.

The young doctor further stated that in consideration of increasing unemployment, the number of postgraduate trainers should be increased, doctors’ positions should be immediately increased, medical officers should be appointed and security bills should be enforced to provide a safe environment for doctors in hospitals.

Due to the doctors’ protest, roadblocks caused severe difficulties for motorists, pedestrians and patients alike.

