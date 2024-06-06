Young generation real asset of country: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has termed the young generation as real asset of the country, adding that our talented youth would have to come forward in order to steer the country out of prevailing crisis and they have the potential to do so.

PTI government in the province, will provide ample opportunities to our talented youth in all fields including politics so as to enable them to showcase their talents, he said and added that the skilled youth from across the province, would be provided with interest free loans for initiating their own business in addition to providing them employment opportunities in the various potential sectors; the provincial government has allocated sufficient funds in the budget of new fiscal year for providing soft loans to about one lac youth of the province.

These views, he expressed while talking to a delegation of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) led by it’s provincial president Ashfaq Marwat, which called on him here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Thursday. Touching upon his overall governance strategy, the Chief Minister said that incumbent provincial government is going to start the process of new legislation which is aimed at to improve governance system as well as to curb the corruption, bribery and other malpractices in the provincial entities. He said that corruption is a social scourge that kills the merit and talent as well, and we will never allow to do that.

He asked the public especially educated youth of the province to identify wrong doings and corruption practices in the departments and their respective areas; the government will take stern action against the responsible ones. He maintained that work is also in progress on web portal at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, which will be utilized to tracking of public complaints and issues. Condemning the prevailing rampant corruption in the country, the chief minister said that the same people have been imposed on the nation, due to their incompetence and corruption, the country is suffering from current economic crunches.

He said that those so called politicians have always preferred their personal interest instead of prioritizing national integrity and prosperity. He said that the constitution has been violated time and again, thereby protecting a specific gang of corrupt politicians; whereas purpose of the article six of the constitution was to protect the constitution, under which no one has the right to violate or abrogate the constitution at any circumstances.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Imran Khan is the only leader who can unite the whole Muslim Ummah, and has the ability to raise voice against the injustice and oppression. Incompetent rulers cannot say even a single word against brutal killing of innocent Muslims in Palestine, he added.