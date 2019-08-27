Younis Khan’s mother passes away

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Cricket legend Younis Khan’s mother passed away after prolonged illness on Tuesday.

She had been suffering from a kidney-related disease and was hospitalised at a private hospital in Karachi, where she breathed her last. According to family sources, the funeral prayer and last rituals of the deceased will be held in Mardan district today.

Younis Khan retired from international cricket in May 2017, ending his Test career with 10,099 runs – the most by any Pakistani player in the history of the format. Under his captaincy, Pakistan also won the World T20 2009 in England. Former and current cricketers shared their condolences on social media.