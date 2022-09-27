Younis wants players to ‘sacrifice’ for national team

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistan batter Younis Khan has emphasized that individuals must make sacrifices for the team.

While talking to reporters during a tape-ball competition in Karachi, the former batting coach spoke about various things regarding Pakistan cricket.

The 44-year-old believes a player needs to come out of his box when playing for the national side. “Cricket is a game of sacrifices […] when you play for the national team, there is no such thing that I will only play in this style.

You have to change your style for your country, for the millions of people watching you, and when this is your thinking, I don’t think there is anything stopping Pakistan,” he said. On the other hand, Younis urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to back this squad and don’t make any changes before the T20 World Cup.

“There is always this hue and cry that the team needs changing. We tried this last time. Now, I think they should not embarrass themselves, all of a sudden changing the team. Our coaches, captain and PCB have to utilise these very players.

These are the only players you have, there won’t be any coming in from anywhere else, and this is the best bunch,” he added.