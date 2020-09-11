Yousuf looks eager for his second innings with Pakistan cricket

LAHORE (APP): Mohammad Yousuf on Friday expressed his excitement and enthusiasm as he started his second innings with Pakistan cricket after resuming the role of batting consultant here at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Talking to reporters at NHPC, the master batsman of the past said together with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ijaz Ahmed, Nadeem Khan and Younis Khan, he aims to help Pakistan cricket rediscover the old form and magic.

“I am excited to rejoin these star cricketers of the past, who had contributed in making Pakistan a force to be reckoned with. We know and understand each other inside and out, and I have no doubts that with a collective approach, we will be able to reintroduce the brand of cricket that had made Pakistan a feared and dangerous side,” Yousuf, who scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010.

“Aligning the National High Performance Centre with domestic cricket to ensure there was a clear pathway for the talented cricketers and they does slip through the cracks, and attracting these former star cricketers to help Pakistan cricket who had not been part of the previous PCB set-ups, clearly indicates the vision and strategy of the PCB.

“I was always interested in a coaching assignment, but this roadmap and pathway convinced me that there was a serious intent and the right time to join the cricket set-up. My expertise is cricket, that’s the only thing I know, but at the same time you want to come when you feel and realise you are being respected and valued, and there is some future planning.”

When asked the PCB was only employing high profile names, Yousuf said assignments were only given to those who were subject specialists and had made a name through their achievements. “There are a very few bigger names in Pakistan cricket than Waqar Younis and Younis Khan” he replied.

Yousuf admitted before joining the set-up, he had spoken to a few cricketers who had played in the previous season. “I was encouraged by their feedback as most of them appreciated the standard and quality of cricket in 2019-20. “The return of Test cricket to Pakistan is another factor that will contribute in identifying new talent and grooming into international stars. We have played nearly all our international cricket in the past decade outside Pakistan, which has resulted in the loss of talent and interest. “Looking at the potential player earnings in the upcoming season, this not only reflects high rewards for best performing players but the introduction of competition for better contracts for the next year, which will further help the players to prepare and produce their best, which, in turn, will help Pakistan cricket.”