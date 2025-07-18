Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in all TDAP corruption cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : An anti-corruption court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in all remaining cases related to the mega corruption scandal in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The court announced its decision to acquit Gilani in 14 cases days after his earlier acquittal in 12 cases, bringing the total to 26 cleared charges.

In its remarks, the court noted that there was no evidence of any money being transferred to the accused’s accounts, and observed that accused individuals have been praying for justice for over 12 years.

The court also criticised the handling of the case, stating that a key witness who had turned approver was later made an accused, and that some case records were still pending with the high court.

It is recalled that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated investigations into the TDAP corruption scandal in2009, registering formal cases beginning in 2013.

Yousuf Raza Gilani was formally named as an accused in 2015 through a final charge sheet.