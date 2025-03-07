Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in three corruption cases

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Court has acquitted Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani in three cases, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) case.

As per details, Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the Federal Anti-Corruption Court. Gilani’s lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, presented his arguments before the court.

After reviewing the case, the anti-corruption court declared Yousuf Raza Gilani innocent and acquitted him of all corruption charges.

Gilani was accused of causing a loss of over Rs6 billion to the national exchequer through freight subsidy fraud.

Speaking on the verdict, Yousuf Raza Gilani said the person who testified against him is now an accused himself.

In the TDAP mega-scandal – allegedly involved corruption of billions – more than 70 cases were filed in 2013 against various companies and individuals.

It should be noted that the late PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim was also nominated in the TDAP scandal.

In 2015, the court heard of Trade Development Authority scandal case and after initial hearing issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Yousuf Raza Gillani and Amin Fahim.