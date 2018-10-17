YouTube service restored after global outage

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The world’s largest video-streaming site, YouTube has restored after suffering a rear global outage in wee hours on Wednesday.

The Google-owned company, which has billions of monthly active users, began suffering issues globally as the video streaming platform went offline at around 07:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Wednesday, which was later restored at around 07: 45am.

Soon after the problems occurred, YouTube posted a message on Twitter acknowledging the issue and apologizing to its users for the blackout:

“Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Twitter exploded with thousands reporting about the worldwide outage.

