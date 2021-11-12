YouTube suffers global outage

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Though the reasons for the YouTube outage are not known, but the video-streaming application is down worldwide.

As soon as users across the globe realised the outage, many flocked to the microblogging site Twitter with queries, causing #YouTubeDown to dominate trends.

YouTube was down in many countries including Pakistan and the Twitter was flooded with posts after popular streaming platform YouTube suffered a global outage.

According to DownDetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites and their performance confirmed that viewers were unable to operate the application.