YouTube updates Video Embeds Feature

ISLAMABAD: YouTube recently launched a new update to its website a few days back that allowed users to Watch Videos & Browse YouTube at the Same Time.

Now YouTube videos are getting another major update that will make your overall YouTube experience better. Now YouTube is making it easier for users to Subscribe to the channel from embedded videos with the latest update in YouTube videos Embeds.

Now when you will see a YouTube video embedded on a website, an avatar will appear on the top left corner just with the video title on the thumbnail image. By hovering over the channel, YouTube will reveal the name of the channel, the number of subscribers and a Subscribe button.

Now one can easily access the channel. In order to open its YouTube channel, click on the channel image. These new features are quietly rolling out across YouTube video embeds a few weeks ago.

On the right side of the video embed, there are also the sharing and Watch Later options. So, now you will not have to leave the video and go to a particular channel in order to subscribe to it. You can simply use the handy shortcut to do so. Overall this update may seem like a small change. However, this is not the case though. It will help the Channel creators and YouTube personalities to grow their subscriber base. However, people have started facing problem due to this change.

