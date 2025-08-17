YouTuber ‘Ducky bhai’ held at Lahore Airport over gambling promotion

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Authorities detained popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, at Lahore airport, officials confirmed Sunday.

A local court in Lahore handed over YouTuber Ducky Bhai to the National Cyber Crime Agency on a two-day physical remand and sought the investigation report at the next hearing.

According to sources, the National Crime Investigation Agency arrested Rehman on allegations of promoting online gambling.

Investigators said the YouTuber was attempting to travel abroad when he was stopped at the airport.

His name had already been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), preventing his departure.

Rehman, one of Pakistan’s most followed content creators, is expected to face further questioning regarding the allegations, officials said.

The content creator had previously been taken into custody along with his wife Aroob Jatoi, in 2024 in Lahore’s Model Town after displaying firearms on social media.