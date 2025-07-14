YouTuber Nigar Khan Niazi missing for 4 days, family approaches court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prominent YouTuber Nigar Khan Niazi has been missing from Islamabad for the past four days, prompting his family to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his recovery.

According to details, Niazi’s brother has filed a constitutional petition in the IHC, requesting the court to direct authorities to trace and recover the missing YouTuber. The petition states that Nigar Khan Niazi has not been seen or heard from for four days and that his whereabouts remain unknown.

The petitioner has urged the court to inquire whether any first information report (FIR) has been registered against Nigar Khan Niazi. If such a case exists, the petition demands that it be presented in court as part of the legal record.

“If there is an FIR against him, it should be submitted before the court. Otherwise, the court must issue orders for his immediate recovery,” the petition reads.