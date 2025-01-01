YouTuber Rajab Butt sentenced for keeping lion cub in house

(Web Desk) : Famous Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt got a novel punishment on Friday after he was reported to have kept an illegal lion cub in his house.

The judicial magistrate in his verdict directed Rajab Butt to provide free community service for one year. Also, the YouTuber has been ordered to record a video on the animal rights on his platform.

“He will make/record a video in the form of vlog with dedicated content on the animal’s right for a full five minutes in the first week of every month for a full one year starting from February 2025 to January 2026,” reads the guilty verdict issued by Magistrate Hamidul Rehman Nasir.

“The convict admitted his guilt in a steadfast manner, and he evidently demonstrated remorse over his action as he voluntarily pleaded that he be given a chance to do community service as a corrective measure,” the magistrate says in his order.

Butt received the lion cub as a gift on his marriage from one of his friends.