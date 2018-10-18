YRF fires Business Head over sexual harassment allegations

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ top executive, Ashish Patil has been sacked following the sexual harassment allegations against him. It was few hours ago when YRF fired Patil and released an official statement on its Twitter handle.

Terminating the contract with immediate effect, YRF issued a statement that read, “Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Ashish Patil: Vice President- Brand Partnerships and Talent management and Business and Creative Head- Y Films, with immediate effect.”

Ashish Patil has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitation by an anonymous woman whose account was shared an activist. Post the allegations surfaced, the production house ordered an enquiry into the matter.

YRF’s statement on Monday read as, “Ashish Patil has been asked to proceed on administrative leave till YRF thoroughly investigates the allegations levelled on him. YRF has earnestly requested the survivor to kindly step forward and share her account of the incidents to the Presiding Officer of our Internal Complaints Committee who would maintain utmost confidentiality. YRF has zero tolerance towards any form of sexual exploitation or harassment of women and we shall take the strictest necessary action against the alleged perpetrator, if the allegations of sexual harassment are found to be true.”

