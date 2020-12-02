Yuan extends gains on firmer PBOC guidance as dollar weakens

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) – The yuan extended gains to a

more than one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, after

the central bank set a much stronger official guidance rate,

reflecting broad greenback weakness.

The dollar stayed near a 2-1/2-year low as investors

cautiously eyed developments in talks about further fiscal

stimulus from the United States.

Currency traders said the weakness in the greenback, along

with market expectations for further monetary easing by the U.S.

Federal Reserve and improving economic fundamentals in China

could allow the Chinese unit to rise further.

Declines in the dollar overnight prompted the People’s Bank

of China (PBOC) to lift its midpoint rate by the most

in nearly a month to 6.5611 per dollar, 310 pips, or 0.47%,

firmer than the previous fix of 6.5921. Wednesday’s fixing was

also the strongest since Nov. 19.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.5609 per dollar and

rose to a high of 6.5524 at one point in morning trade, the

strongest level since Nov. 23. By midday, it was changing hands

at 6.5533, 167 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the strength in the Chinese unit was reacting

to the weaker dollar, but some investors became cautious as both

onshore and offshore yuan were approaching their psychological

resistance soon.

“The immediate target remains at the recent low around

6.5300, with the risk-reward favouring a break-out lower (for

USD/CNH),” Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank said.

The offshore yuan followed the strengthening trend

to a high of 6.5425 per dollar on Wednesday morning, the

loftiest level since Nov. 18. It traded at 6.5429 as of midday.

Still, economists and analysts expect continued economic

recovery from coronavirus disruption in China could extend the

yuan’s recent rally.

“On the fundamental side, China’s growth is likely to remain

above-trend in the coming months,” analysts at MUFG Bank said in

a note, expecting the yuan to move in a range of 6.45 to 6.75

per dollar in December.

Chinese currency started its appreciation trend in June and

booked six straight months of gains, the longest such winning

streak since late 2014. It has risen nearly 9% to the dollar

since late May.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5611 6.5921 0.47%

Spot yuan 6.5533 6.57 0.25%

Divergence from -0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 6.25%

Spot change since 2005 26.30%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 95.51 95.68 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.137 91.188 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5429 0.16%

*

Offshore 6.7132 -2.27%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.