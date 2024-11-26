Yue Xiaoyong: Beijing in dialogue over Islamic Emirate recognition

KABUL (TOLONews): Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, said that China is engaging in consultations with regional countries regarding the recognition of Afghanistan’s caretaker government.

In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, Yue explained that China’s efforts have contributed to a growing consensus among nations to engage with the Islamic Emirate.

“The recognition issue, the time will be right when it will be realized. China to do this, I would think, will have the full consultation not only with you, but also with the neighbors and with the regional countries. The good thing is, now, after China’s effort, together with the neighbors, together with the regional efforts and the regional countries, and actually together with your internal government,” he said.

The Chinese envoy also addressed concerns from certain countries regarding the presence of specific groups in Afghanistan, which could affect Kabul’s relations with them. He emphasized the importance of resolving this issue in a way that satisfies those nations.

Regarding tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, Yue emphasized that the two countries could resolve their issues without the intervention of a third party.

He added: “Our policy for both Pakistan and Afghanistan are the same, that is to build together the shared future of the neighbors, the shared future of the region, the shared future of all of us in this region, for stability, peace, reconstruction, and common prosperity.”

Yue Xiaoyong further noted that despite its challenges, Afghanistan has become a regional economic hub.

He remarked: “It is very attractive. This country turned from what you suffered in the past as an outside big power’s wrestling center, whatever you call it, become the hub of economic development, or some other countries call it hub of economic connectivity.”

The Chinese envoy also highlighted that trade between Kabul and Beijing in 2023 had increased by 125% compared to the previous year.