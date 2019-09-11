Yumgan district under Afghan forces control

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan security forces have retaken Yumgan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Monday after nearly four years, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The operation to clear the district of Taliban was started two weeks ago, the statement said.

“Taliban suffered heavy losses in the operation,” the statement said, adding that foreigner fighters are also among the death.

The statement said that a “big number” of Taliban fighters surrendered to security forces during the operation.

According to the statement, the operation will continue to fully clear Badakhshan of Taliban.

The ministry said that the operation left no casualties to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (TOLOnews)