Yuvraj Singh picks one Pakistani in his all-time Playing XI

(Web Desk) : Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has recently revealed his all-time Playing XI, featuring only one player from Pakistan.

He unveiled his all-time Playing XI while talking to the media after the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were chosen as the top-order batters while AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Flintoff were the lower middle-order players.

Yuvraj chose India’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning captain Rohit Sharma as the opening batter alongside legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The line-up also features Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, as well as modern-day batting maestros Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Notably, the only Pakistani player in the team is legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram, who played a key role in the 1992 World Cup glory.

Yuvraj Singh’s all-time playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Glenn McGrath.

For the unversed, Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets courtesy of Ambati Rayudu’s half-century to win the inaugural World Championship of Legends.

Set to chase 157, India Champions knocked the winning runs on the first delivery of the final over when Irfan Pathan hit Sohail Tanvir for a four.