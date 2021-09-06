Zabihullah Mujahid: Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against Pakistan

F.P. Report

KABUL: “Visiting Pakistani delegation has been reassured that the Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against Pakistan”, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a news conference on Monday.

A delegation of Pakistani officials during talks expressed their concern with regard to the past incidents, Taliban spokesperson said.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday led a delegation of senior Pakistan officials to Kabul to hold talks with Taliban leadership.

He also met former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during his Kabul visit following a Taliban takeover.

Zabihullah Mujahid in his media talk asked China to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan and extend its support to the country. “If it wants to add Afghanistan in the CPEC, we will also contribute in it by providing security,” the spokesperson said. “We support CPEC and will give it security,” he further said.

Zabihullah Mujahid in an earlier interview to western media had said that his group looks at China as the “most important partner” of Afghanistan and will rely on financing from the country.

“The work on TAPI gas pipeline, CASA-1000 power transmission project should also be started at the Afghan land,” he said.

With the emergence of Taliban in Afghanistan, the prospects of energy projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI gas pipeline appear to be brighter than the past.