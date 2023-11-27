Zabiullah Mujahid: Kabul committed to water rights treaty with Iran

KABUL (TOLOnews): Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that if there is water, the Islamic Emirate is committed to Iran’s water rights treaty from the Helmand River.

Zabiullah Mujahid said that currently, there is a drought in the country and Afghans are facing the problem of water scarcity.

“In general, the Islamic Emirate is committed to the agreement made in the past between Afghanistan and Iran regarding water, and if there is water and there is no drought, we will try to give them their right to water; now Afghans themselves are facing water problems in the country,” said Zabiullah Mujahid.

Meanwhile, Iran media reported that for the first time, a joint working group between the two countries has been formed to pursue the issue of water rights.

Some analysts emphasized the need to solve the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River and said that Afghanistan and Iran should have an effective dialogue on the matter so that there is no void in the relations between the two countries.

“Afghanistan and Iran should not spoil their relations over the issue of water rights, because some groups abuse the issue, and both sides should be committed to all the conditions of the treaty,” said Jawed Momand, a political analyst.

We can solve the water rights dispute between Afghanistan and Iran when we pay attention to their differences. The conflicting factors are that Iran has not committed to the Water Rights Treaty, and in this regard, it is dealing with Afghanistan in a sly and political manner,” said Najeeb Aqa Fahim, a water issues analyst. Previously, the deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said on his recent trip to Iran that the drought has had a negative impact on the water resources of the region, especially Afghanistan, and that the underground water has decreased significantly.