Zain wins Cholistan jeep rally

BAHAWALPUR (APP): Last year’s champion Zain Mahmood, who belongs to Bahawalpur, has once again clinched first position in the final round of the prepared category of the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2025.

Zain Mahmood covered a distance of a 216 kilometers long track within two hours and fifty-six minutes while Meer Nadir Magsi covered the distance of the track within two hours and fifty-eight minutes.

Therefore, Zain once gain has become the champion of the International Cholistan Desrert Jeep Rally 2025.

He also won the title in 2024. Another racer, Meer Jaffar Magsi, got third position as he covered the 216 kilometers long track over three hours. Sahibzada Sultan got fourth position.

The prepared category race was held in two phases in Cholistan desert. The first phase was held on Friday, in which Zain Mahmood clinched first position while Meer Nadir Magsi, who has won the International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally for several times, won second position. The final phase of the internationally known motor race event was held in the Cholistan desert on Sunday.

Thirty-two vehicles participated in the final phase of the rally. Two female drivers also took part in the final phase. Earlier, the administration of the jeep rally told media persons that the second phase would be kicked off from Dilwash Stadium, Derawar Fort but later, the starting point was changed and the second phase was started from Shikarwala Toba.

The center of the motor race event was Dilwash Stadium, Derawar Fort, while sports vehicles which participated in the race passed through several historical areas of Cholistan desert.