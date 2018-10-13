Posted on

Zainab’ father petitions LHC to publicly execute convict Imran Ali  

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Amin Ansari, father of seven-year-old Zainab, has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday and demanded a public hanging of convict Imran Ali.

According to details, Amin Ansari filed a petition and it stated that the Anti-Terrorism Act’s clause 22 empower the government to hang a convict in public and demanded a same for the convict for Imran Ali.

Earlier On Friday, the anti-terrorism court had issued death warrants for Imran who was convicted for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur.

The convict Imran Ali, who was awarded 21 death sentences in the case, will be executed on October 17 at Central Jail in Lahore.

The seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later, stirring a storm in socio-political corridors of the country amid rising calls that there should be a public execution.

On January 23, the authorities claimed to have arrested Imran, a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran to death four times.

Ali was found guilty under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen), 376 (3) (rape of minor), 302-B (punishment for qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7(a) (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997.

The accused was sentenced to death on a total of 12 counts (4 counts for each victim), fined Rs6 million (Rs2m per victim) and ordered to pay Rs3m (Rs1m per victim) as compensation to the victims’ families.

