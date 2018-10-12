Zainab murder case: Convict Imran to be hanged on Oct 17

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued death warrants on Friday for convict Imran Ali, for raping and murdering four year-old girl Zainab in Kasur.

According to news channel report, The ATC judge rules that the convict will be sent to the gallows on October 17.

The convicted Imran Ali was handed four counts of death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs4.1 million for murdering the little angel of Kasur.

Earlier in August, an anti-terrorism court found Imran guilty of raping and murdering two more girls and awarded him a total of five counts of death penalty as well as Rs5.75million in fines.

Zainab, who went missing on January 4 from Kasur’s Kot Road area, was found raped, dead and buried in a trash heap in Kasur on January 9, this year.

Her autopsy report suggested that the minor was sexually assaulted before being strangulated to death.

The JIT arrested the culprit named Imran Arshad on January 23 after the DNA proved that he was behind the rape and murder of Zainab and at least seven other girls from Kasur.

