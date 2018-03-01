Zainab murder case: JIT dismisses all claims of anchor Shahid Masood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) has dismissed all the claims of TV anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood in Zainab Murder case and submitted its report in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The JIT was investigating the claims of anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood regarding Zainab murder case convict which was constituted by Supreme Court.

Seven years old Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 in Kasur and after five days she was found dead at garbage pile. The post-mortem revealed Zainab had been raped. Later, the authorities succeeded in nabbing the suspect, Imran.

On January 25, during a TV show Dr Masood had claimed that the convict had links was part of an international gang and also had influential figure.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the claims and ordered a inquiry of the anchorperson claims.

JIT submitted its report on Thursday in the Supreme Court and rejected all the 18 allegations and claims which were made by the anchorperson.

The report stated that not a single proof was found in any claims of the anchorperson regarding the convict’s link with an influential person or any bank accounts that he has receiving foreign currency on it.

Moreover, the JIT did not find any truth to Dr Masood’s claims that many gangs are involved in violent crime/child pornography in Pakistan or that Imran was an active member of such gangs.

Allegations that the convict’s bank accounts were spread throughout Pakistan or that he received payments from abroad for crimes were also proven to be false.

The court ordered the formation of a JIT, headed by Federal Investigation Agency Director General Bashir Memon, to investigate the anchorperson’s claims.

Other members of the JIT included Intelligence Bureau Joint DG Anwar Ali and Islamabad Police’s Assistant Inspector General (Operations) Asmatullah Junejo.

