Zaka Ashraf ‘offers’ chief selector role to Mohammad Hafeez

LAHORE (Web Desk): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has offered former captain Mohammad Hafeez to work together for the betterment of cricket.

Reports said Mr Hafeez had been offered the role of advisor, chief selector or the National Cricket Academy, adding that the all-rounder had expressed his willingness and asked for time to take a final decision.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez has confirmed that he had received the offer. He said Mr Ashraf is respectable person for him, adding that he was ready to take cricket in the right direction in the true sense, but not at all eager to take up a job in the board.

The offer comes as Mr Ashraf assumed charge as chairman of the PCB Management Committee after Najam Sethi stepped down. In the first meeting with board members, the PCB said that his prime focus will be on the improvement of cricket and cricketers.

He also emphasised on bringing transparency in the affairs of the cricket board. He provided reassurance to the members that grievances regarding the elections of the Regions and Associations will be redressed and he guaranteed transparent elections for the Regions and Associations.

Mr Zaka Ashraf mentioned that they will give full attention on the improvement of cricket and on the upcoming matters related to ACC Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.